Analysts Are Neutral on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Activision Blizzard on March 9. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.90, close to its 52-week high of $87.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $94.13 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

