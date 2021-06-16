Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: TechnipFMC (FTI), Nordex (NRDXF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on TechnipFMC (FTI) and Nordex (NRDXF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on June 14, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.96.

Roger has an average return of 2.2% when recommending TechnipFMC.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #572 out of 7551 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.90.

Nordex (NRDXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl maintained a Hold rating on Nordex on June 14 and set a price target of EUR21.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 60.4% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Energy, and Sulzer AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordex with a $31.12 average price target, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 31, Societe Generale also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR27.00 price target.

