Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF), BorgWarner (BWA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) and BorgWarner (BWA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

Barclays analyst Lars Brorson maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG on November 2 and set a price target of CHF220.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $272.20, close to its 52-week high of $277.45.

Brorson has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Schindler Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Brorson is ranked #3118 out of 6998 analysts.

Schindler Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $271.80, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF234.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BorgWarner (BWA)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner on November 2 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.8% and a 47.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BorgWarner with a $44.85 average price target, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.