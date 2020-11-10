Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Magna International (MGA), Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Magna International (MGA), Gibson Energy (GBNXF) and Essential Energy Services (EEYUF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Magna International (MGA)

In a report released today, Michael Glen from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Magna International, with a price target of C$61.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.82, close to its 52-week high of $61.19.

Glen has an average return of 1.2% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #1140 out of 7061 analysts.

Magna International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.27, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

Gibson Energy received a Hold rating and a C$24.00 price target from National Bank analyst Patrick Kenny today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kenny is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Kenny covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Enbridge.

Gibson Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.35, implying a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Essential Energy Services (EEYUF)

In a report released today, Andrew Bradford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Essential Energy Services, with a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bradford is ranked #6954 out of 7061 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Essential Energy Services with a $0.19 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.