Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: LyondellBasell (LYB), Honeywell International (HON)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on LyondellBasell (LYB), Honeywell International (HON) and Corteva (CTVA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

In a report released today, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LyondellBasell is a Hold with an average price target of $59.64, implying a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Honeywell International (HON)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Honeywell International, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Lennox International.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.00, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Corteva (CTVA)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Corteva, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Corteva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.80.

