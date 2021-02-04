Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Lennox International (LII), Cummins (CMI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lennox International (LII) and Cummins (CMI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Lennox International (LII)

In a report issued on February 2, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. assigned a Hold rating to Lennox International, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $270.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, General Electric, and Transdigm Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Lennox International with a $281.38 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Cummins (CMI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on Cummins yesterday and set a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.54, close to its 52-week high of $254.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $244.00, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Vertical Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

