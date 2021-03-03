Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Interface (TILE), Azul SA (AZUL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Interface (TILE) and Azul SA (AZUL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Interface (TILE)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Interface. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Interface has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Azul SA (AZUL)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Hold rating on Azul SA yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Azul SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.50, representing a 20.7% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Seaport Global also downgraded the stock to Hold.

