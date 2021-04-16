Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Deutsche Post (DPSGY), Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Deutsche Post (DPSGY) and Implenia AG (IPLNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Post on April 14 and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.71, close to its 52-week high of $58.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.14.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

In a report issued on April 14, Torsten Sauter from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG, with a price target of CHF30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #2665 out of 7455 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $30.00 average price target.

