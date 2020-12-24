Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (CMI)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Cummins (CMI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.
Cummins (CMI)
In a report issued on October 27, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Cummins, with a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.22, close to its 52-week high of $244.67.
According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 59.5% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.
Cummins has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $242.09, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.
