Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (CMI), Hubbell B (HUBB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cummins (CMI) and Hubbell B (HUBB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cummins (CMI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cummins. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $183.44.

Hubbell B (HUBB)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.60, close to its 52-week high of $149.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 57.4% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Roper Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Hubbell B has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.50.

