Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (CMI)

Cummins (CMI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on May 7 and set a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $262.93, close to its 52-week high of $277.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Freightcar America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $290.45 average price target, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

