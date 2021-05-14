Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (CMI)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Cummins (CMI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.
Cummins (CMI)
Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on May 7 and set a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $262.93, close to its 52-week high of $277.09.
According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Freightcar America.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cummins with a $290.45 average price target, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.
