Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: CSW Industrials (CSWI), Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CSW Industrials (CSWI) and Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CSW Industrials (CSWI)

In a report released today, Joseph Mondillo from Sidoti maintained a Hold rating on CSW Industrials, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mondillo is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.9% success rate. Mondillo covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Briggs & Stratton, Columbus Mckinnon, and Astec Industries.

CSW Industrials has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings today and set a price target of $6.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.15, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1706 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.03.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CWBHF: