Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: CNH Industrial (CNHI), TechnipFMC (FTI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CNH Industrial (CNHI) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Hold rating on CNH Industrial on May 17 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.08, close to its 52-week high of $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNH Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC on May 17 and set a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 69.7% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, BW Offshore, and CGG Veritas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $9.92 average price target.

