Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: Carrier Global (CARR), Eaton (ETN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Carrier Global (CARR), Eaton (ETN) and Meritor (MTOR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Carrier Global (CARR)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Carrier Global, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.18, close to its 52-week high of $27.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 60.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carrier Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, which is a -11.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Eaton (ETN)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eaton, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eaton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.22, which is a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Meritor (MTOR)

In a report released today, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Meritor, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Meritor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, representing a -2.1% downside. In a report issued on July 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

