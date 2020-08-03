Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: AptarGroup (ATR), LyondellBasell (LYB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on AptarGroup (ATR), LyondellBasell (LYB) and AO Smith (AOS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

AptarGroup (ATR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on AptarGroup today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Kumar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Avery Dennison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AptarGroup with a $126.33 average price target, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LyondellBasell is a Hold with an average price target of $66.92, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

AO Smith (AOS)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on AO Smith, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AO Smith with a $47.40 average price target, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

