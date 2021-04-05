Analysts Are Neutral on These Conglomerates Stocks: 3M Company (MMM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and 3M Company (MMM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

3M Company (MMM)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company on March 22 and set a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $192.70, close to its 52-week high of $196.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.3% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 3M Company is a Hold with an average price target of $190.55.

