Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Viper Energy (VNOM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Viper Energy (VNOM) with bullish sentiments.

Viper Energy (VNOM)

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.95, close to its 52-week low of $4.98.

Viper Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, a 70.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.