Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Vaalco Energy (EGY), Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vaalco Energy (EGY) and Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) with bullish sentiments.

Vaalco Energy (EGY)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy, with a price target of p270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.05, close to its 52-week high of $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Orca Exploration Group, and Transglobe Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaalco Energy with a $3.54 average price target.

Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to Buy yesterday and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Pine Cliff Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.40.

