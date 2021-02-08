Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Northland Power (NPIFF), Enerplus (ERF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Northland Power (NPIFF) and Enerplus (ERF) with bullish sentiments.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske reiterated a Buy rating on Northland Power today and set a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.66, close to its 52-week high of $41.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northland Power is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.31, which is a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$57.00 price target.

Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus received a Buy rating and a C$6.50 price target from Raymond James analyst Chris Cox today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enerplus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.83, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

