Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Kelt Exploration (KELTF), Genel Energy (GEGYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kelt Exploration (KELTF) and Genel Energy (GEGYF) with bullish sentiments.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration yesterday and set a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.1% and a 25.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Crescent Point Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.12, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$2.50 price target.

Genel Energy (GEGYF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Genel Energy today and set a price target of p185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.8% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genel Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.57.

