Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: ENGIE SA (ENGIY), Repsol (REPYY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ENGIE SA (ENGIY) and Repsol (REPYY) with bullish sentiments.

ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

In a report released yesterday, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA, with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, EON SE, and Orsted.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ENGIE SA with a $13.99 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #4211 out of 6670 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.