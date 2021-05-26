Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Enerplus (ERF), Suncor Energy (SU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enerplus (ERF), Suncor Energy (SU) and Kelt Exploration (KELTF) with bullish sentiments.

Enerplus (ERF)

In a report released yesterday, Jamie Kubik from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Enerplus, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.00, close to its 52-week high of $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 41.3% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enerplus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.36, which is a 36.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released yesterday, Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on Suncor Energy, with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.16, close to its 52-week high of $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mehta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 60.3% success rate. Mehta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Par Pacific Holdings.

Suncor Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.11, a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report released yesterday, Dan Payne from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$4.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.38, close to its 52-week high of $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.1% and a 84.7% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kelt Exploration with a $3.43 average price target, representing a 43.0% upside. In a report issued on May 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

