Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Conocophillips (COP), Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Conocophillips (COP) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) with bullish sentiments.

Conocophillips (COP)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Conocophillips has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.50, a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Buy rating to Marathon Petroleum today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.30, close to its 52-week high of $59.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Marathon Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.56, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

