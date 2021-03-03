Analysts Are Bullish on Top Utilities Stocks: Apache (APA), Delek US Holdings (DK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apache (APA) and Delek US Holdings (DK) with bullish sentiments.

Apache (APA)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Apache today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 40.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apache with a $22.17 average price target, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Delek US Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $24.88 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

