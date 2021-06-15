Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Kaleyra (KLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) and Kaleyra (KLR) with bullish sentiments.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 76.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies Inc, Qualtrics International, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ZoomInfo Technologies with a $64.31 average price target, implying a 40.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kaleyra (KLR)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33, which is a 141.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $29.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.