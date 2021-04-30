Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Zendesk (ZEN), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zendesk (ZEN) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.08, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Chris Hallam from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.75, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Hallam has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #2516 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $129.89 average price target, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR115.00 price target.

