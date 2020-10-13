Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Zebra Tech (ZBRA), Twilio (TWLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zebra Tech (ZBRA) and Twilio (TWLO) with bullish sentiments.

Zebra Tech (ZBRA)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Zebra Tech, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $288.25, close to its 52-week high of $295.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Zebra Tech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.67.

Twilio (TWLO)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $329.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $330.00 average price target, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

