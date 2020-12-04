Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Yext (YEXT), Medallia (MDLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Yext (YEXT) and Medallia (MDLA) with bullish sentiments.

Yext (YEXT)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Yext, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.32, close to its 52-week high of $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 92.7% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yext with a $19.67 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on November 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Medallia (MDLA)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Medallia, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 79.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and ServiceNow.

Medallia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

