Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Workiva (WK), Veritone (VERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workiva (WK) and Veritone (VERI) with bullish sentiments.

Workiva (WK)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Workiva, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Workiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.80.

Veritone (VERI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on Veritone today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritone with a $16.00 average price target.

