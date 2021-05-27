Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Workday (WDAY), Nutanix (NTNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY) and Nutanix (NTNX) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Workday, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 75.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $275.33 average price target, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Nutanix (NTNX)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Nutanix today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.50, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

