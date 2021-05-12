Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Wix (WIX), HubSpot (HUBS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wix (WIX) and HubSpot (HUBS) with bullish sentiments.

Wix (WIX)

In a report released today, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $239.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $354.58, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report released today, Guggenheim also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $488.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 67.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $597.69, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $635.00 price target.

