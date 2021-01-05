Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Wix (WIX), EverQuote (EVER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wix (WIX) and EverQuote (EVER) with bullish sentiments.

Wix (WIX)

In a report issued on February 5, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Wix, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $253.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $316.00, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (EVER)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote on December 21 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

EverQuote has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50, which is a 55.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

