Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Western Digital (WDC), Juniper Networks (JNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Western Digital (WDC) and Juniper Networks (JNPR) with bullish sentiments.

Western Digital (WDC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and Skyworks Solutions.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.60, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released yesterday, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.80, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

