Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Western Digital (WDC), Facebook (FB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Western Digital (WDC), Facebook (FB) and 2U (TWOU) with bullish sentiments.

Western Digital (WDC)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00, which is a 48.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.21, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

2U (TWOU)

In a report issued on June 26, Brett Knoblauch from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on 2U. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.88, close to its 52-week high of $40.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 27.3% success rate. Knoblauch covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Yext, and Box.

2U has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.17, implying a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

