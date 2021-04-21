Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Verizon (VZ), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verizon (VZ) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) with bullish sentiments.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Verizon, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.89.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.34, close to its 52-week high of $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

