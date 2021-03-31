Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Veeva Systems (VEEV), Phreesia (PHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veeva Systems (VEEV), Phreesia (PHR) and Ciena (CIEN) with bullish sentiments.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $327.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Phreesia (PHR)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.00, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ciena. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.