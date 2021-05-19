Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Twilio (TWLO), Alteryx (AYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO) and Alteryx (AYX) with bullish sentiments.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $299.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twilio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $451.33, representing a 49.4% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $510.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Alteryx, with a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.41, close to its 52-week low of $74.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $124.67 average price target, a 61.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

