Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Twilio (TWLO), Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS) with bullish sentiments.

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $443.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $499.74, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report issued on February 16, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 79.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $91.50 average price target, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on February 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

