Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Twilio (TWLO), Accolade (ACCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO) and Accolade (ACCD) with bullish sentiments.

Twilio (TWLO)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to Twilio today and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $357.15, close to its 52-week high of $374.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $381.75, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Accolade (ACCD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Accolade yesterday and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accolade is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.78, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.