Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Transdigm Group (TDG), Roper Technologies (ROP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Transdigm Group (TDG) and Roper Technologies (ROP) with bullish sentiments.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

In a report issued on April 9, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group, with a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $606.00, close to its 52-week high of $633.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Transdigm Group with a $667.25 average price target.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies on April 13 and set a price target of $486.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $425.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roper Technologies with a $443.50 average price target, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

