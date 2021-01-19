Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Transcat (TRNS), Skillz (SKLZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Transcat (TRNS) and Skillz (SKLZ) with bullish sentiments.

Transcat (TRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Transcat today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.40, close to its 52-week high of $36.49.

Buck has an average return of 36.8% when recommending Transcat.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #729 out of 7233 analysts.

Transcat has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on January 14, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Skillz (SKLZ)

In a report released today, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Skillz and a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.74, close to its 52-week high of $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skillz is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.80, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

