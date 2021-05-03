Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Boeing (BA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Boeing (BA) and HubSpot (HUBS) with bullish sentiments.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

In a report released today, Greg Konrad from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Teledyne Technologies, with a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $447.75, close to its 52-week high of $457.79.

Konrad has an average return of 29.2% when recommending Teledyne Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Konrad is ranked #6408 out of 7490 analysts.

Teledyne Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $510.00, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $500.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $234.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $277.92 average price target, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released yesterday, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $525.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $526.45, close to its 52-week high of $574.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 74.0% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Bill.com Holdings, and Par Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $568.88, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

