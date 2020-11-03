Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), Mimecast (MIME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Mimecast (MIME) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, John Hodulik from UBS maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.39.

Hodulik has an average return of 26.8% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is ranked #396 out of 6998 analysts.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.91, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on November 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Mimecast (MIME)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Mimecast today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 52.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mimecast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.00, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

