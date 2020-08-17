Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), America Movil (AMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and America Movil (AMX) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.49, close to its 52-week high of $118.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Iridium Communications, United States Cellular, and ATN International.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.88, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on August 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

America Movil (AMX)

In a report released today, Gilberto Garcia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on America Movil, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Garcia has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.3% and a 27.8% success rate. Garcia covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as UNIFIN Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, and Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV.

Currently, the analyst consensus on America Movil is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.25.

