Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Synopsys (SNPS), Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Synopsys (SNPS), Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) and Dynatrace (DT) with bullish sentiments.

Synopsys (SNPS)

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $228.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, NXP Semiconductors, and Cadence Design.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synopsys with a $320.00 average price target.

Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Summit Wireless Technologies, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 41.5% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, Voyager Digital (Canada), and Marathon Patent Group.

Summit Wireless Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

Dynatrace (DT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.60, representing a 42.7% upside. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

