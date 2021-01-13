Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Synaptics (SYNA), SolarWinds (SWI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synaptics (SYNA) and SolarWinds (SWI) with bullish sentiments.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released yesterday, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $110.00 average price target, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SolarWinds (SWI)

In a report issued on January 10, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SolarWinds, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 79.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarWinds is a Hold with an average price target of $16.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.