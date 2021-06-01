Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Sumo Logic (SUMO), Leaf Group (LEAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sumo Logic (SUMO) and Leaf Group (LEAF) with bullish sentiments.

Sumo Logic (SUMO)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sumo Logic, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.80, close to its 52-week low of $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Snowflake, Dynatrace, and Alteryx.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sumo Logic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

Leaf Group (LEAF)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Leaf Group. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.44, close to its 52-week high of $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 59.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Viant Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leaf Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

