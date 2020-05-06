Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Sonos (SONO), International Business Machines (IBM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sonos (SONO), International Business Machines (IBM) and Varonis Systems (VRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Sonos (SONO)

In a report issued on May 3, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sonos, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Sonos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

International Business Machines (IBM)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on International Business Machines, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for International Business Machines with a $133.42 average price target, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 69.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varonis Systems with a $83.10 average price target, implying a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

