Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Snowflake (SNOW), Vertex (VERX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Snowflake (SNOW) and Vertex (VERX) with bullish sentiments.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake received a Buy rating and a $285.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.65, close to its 52-week low of $184.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Alteryx.

Snowflake has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $284.35, implying a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Vertex (VERX)

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly assigned a Buy rating to Vertex today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is ranked #5486 out of 7513 analysts.

Vertex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.86, a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

