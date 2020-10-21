Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Snap (SNAP), Texas Instruments (TXN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Snap (SNAP) and Texas Instruments (TXN) with bullish sentiments.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Snap, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.45, close to its 52-week high of $28.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 73.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $29.65 average price target, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Texas Instruments, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $150.83, close to its 52-week high of $155.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 76.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $151.90 average price target, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

